VINchain (VIN) Tops One Day Volume of $338,505.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. VINchain has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $338,505.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00082848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.00804122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.12 or 0.08995238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.