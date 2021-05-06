Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $232.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 74.1% higher against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 978.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

