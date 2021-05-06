Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.37 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.78.

VSTO traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

