VITE Market Capitalization Achieves $87.47 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $87.47 million and $16.30 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00121895 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,169,241 coins and its circulating supply is 481,598,130 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.