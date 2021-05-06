Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $401.43

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.43 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 429.50 ($5.61). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.50), with a volume of 434,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

