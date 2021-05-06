Vox.Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $279,866.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $279,866.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $122.57 or 0.00217749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00074592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00270015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $655.19 or 0.01164002 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.57 or 0.00798689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,068.54 or 0.99609923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 12,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,398 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

