voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

voxeljet stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

VJET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

