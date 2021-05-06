voxeljet (VJET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $13.76 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

VJET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

