Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 11.5% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00009182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $90.20 million and approximately $408,050.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

