Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

NYSE WD traded down $14.17 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. 18,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

