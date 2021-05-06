Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.12 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $123.12 million and $17.82 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.76 or 0.06055460 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00196292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

