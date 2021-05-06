Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $297.51 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $297.51 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00339046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

