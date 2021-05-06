Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Up 34% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $3.89 million and $93,760.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $833.02 or 0.01489514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026432 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

