Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WVE opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
