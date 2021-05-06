Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

WVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

