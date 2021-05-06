We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $486.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

