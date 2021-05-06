We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 11,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.50 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.47 and a 200 day moving average of $361.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

