We Are One Seven LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 29.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of IEP opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

