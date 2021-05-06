We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 182.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

