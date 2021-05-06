We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $461,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.