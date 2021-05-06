We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

