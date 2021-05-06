We Are One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 50,603 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 198,165 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 308,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

