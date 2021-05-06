We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $238.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.