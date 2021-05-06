Wedbush Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $85.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $8.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 138,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,157. Redfin has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

