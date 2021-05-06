Wedbush Cuts Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $47.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

XNCR traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. 4,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,463. Xencor has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 51.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Xencor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

