West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.950-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.94. 9,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $194.15 and a one year high of $334.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.