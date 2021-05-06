Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of WFSTF remained flat at $$1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 108,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

