Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of WAB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.62. 28,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $990,563.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

