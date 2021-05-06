Westwater Resources (WWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $135.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

