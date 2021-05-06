William Blair Weighs in on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

XLNX opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

