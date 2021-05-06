Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,336,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

