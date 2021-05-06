Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.33

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $42.12. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 11,321 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $407,936.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,375 shares of company stock worth $512,354 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

