Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

WTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Monday.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

