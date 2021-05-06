Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Reaches $869,524.35

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $869,524.35 and $110,137.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.07 or 0.06147073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.07 or 0.02585046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00660072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00228953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.05 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00756018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00555438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005106 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

