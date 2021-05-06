Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.77

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.77 and traded as low as $17.59. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 27,315 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

