Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.62 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $56,364.28 or 0.99968080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and $198.62 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00192896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 170,516 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

