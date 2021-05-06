Wrapped BNB Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $653.87 or 0.01171785 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $4.95 billion and approximately $620.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00269297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00799248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.52 or 1.00356427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,569,839 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

