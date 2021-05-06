WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

WW traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 135,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

