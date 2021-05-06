XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $945,764.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

