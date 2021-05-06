XMON (XMON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,730.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,107.56 or 0.01952187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $64,730.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.11 or 0.00269865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.92 or 0.01126158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00790216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,555.50 or 0.99685025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

