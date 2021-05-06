XRP (XRP) Hits Market Cap of $70.44 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. XRP has a total market cap of $70.44 billion and approximately $13.75 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.35 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $652.48 or 0.01169932 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00800634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,863.98 or 1.00166488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001750 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

