XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $67.92 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $67.92 million and approximately $691,826.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00085494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.00797617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.00 or 0.08852846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00047353 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.