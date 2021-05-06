Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.82 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,647. Yelp has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -224.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

