YIELD App Hits One Day Volume of $969,983.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $69.97 million and $969,983.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.84 or 0.00804985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.10 or 0.09024244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 97,938,214 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

