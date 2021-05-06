YOU COIN (YOU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $929,078.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.94 million and $929,078.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

