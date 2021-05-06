Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

