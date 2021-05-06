Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Extended Stay America posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 1,864,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

