Zacks: Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 18.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. Greif has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.