Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SSKN stock remained flat at $$1.63 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,825. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

