Zacks: Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $301.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.82 million to $307.85 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Commerce Bank bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 9.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

