Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFRX. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 213,873 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFRX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

